Alabama QB says early interest from Clemson ‘feels amazing’

One quarterback that camped at Clemson this past summer and solidified his status as a prospect on the Tigers’ recruiting radar for the future is Kamari McClellan.

The class of 2024 signal-caller from Oxford (Ala.) High School showed well at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and received positive feedback from quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, who spoke with McClellan about a potential offer from the Tigers down the road.

“Their quarterbacks coach said that I did really good up there and that I’m at the top of their list,” McClellan told The Clemson Insider recently. “They can’t offer me because I’m a sophomore (per Swinney’s program policy), but next year that’s something they’ll really be able to look into.”

As McClellan (6-2, 180) made a good impression on Streeter and the staff with his camp performance, Clemson and the staff likewise made a good impression on McClellan while he was on campus.

“It was nice,” he said, looking back on his camp visit. “The facility, it was real nice. The coaches, they were great.”

The interest McClellan is garnering from Clemson early in the recruiting process means a lot to him and gives him additional motivation to continue honing his craft as a quarterback.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “It tells me that I need to keep working and get better, go up there (for camp) next time and shine again.”

McClellan has already collected offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State and Georgia Tech, but an offer from Clemson in the future would be an extra special accomplishment for the standout prospect, especially considering the caliber of quarterbacks that have worn the Paw in the recent past like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson and Tajh Boyd.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said of an offer from the Tigers. “I would feel accomplished then. I’m accomplished right now, but Clemson, that’s a big school.”

McClellan has attended games at Alabama, Auburn and Georgia Tech so far this season and hopes to arrange a visit to Clemson before season’s end.

“I’m trying to make it to one of the games,” he said. “I have to give a coach a call and schedule a game.”

What kind of player will the program that ultimately lands McClellan’s commitment be getting in him?

“I’m a leader on the field, on and off the field,” he said. “I put a lot of work in, offseason and during the season. I’m a team player.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks