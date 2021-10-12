Former Clemson assistant named Raiders interim head coach

Football

October 12, 2021

After Jon Gruden’s resignation Monday night, a former Clemson assistant coach has been named the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rich Bisaccia, who has been on the Raiders’ staff since 2018 as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, was named the interim head coach after Gruden and the Raiders parted ways.

Bisaccia was Clemson’s running backs coach from the 1993 Peach Bowl through the 1998 season under Tommy West.

The 61-year-old Bisaccia is in his 20th season as an NFL special teams coach. He began his NFL coaching career in 2002 with the Buccaneers under Gruden, and after staying in Tampa Bay until 2010, he has since coached with the San Diego Chargers (2011-2012) and Dallas Cowboys (2013-2017) before joining the Raiders’ staff in 2018.

Bisaccia is now at the helm of a 3-2 Raiders team with a roster that includes several former Clemson football players in wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, offensive lineman John Simpson and defensive end Clelin Ferrell as well as cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who is currently on injured reserve.

