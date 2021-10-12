Swinney updates status of Ross

Football

By October 12, 2021 11:34 am

During his press conference this morning, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the injury status of star wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross left the Boston College game on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the first half and went to the locker room, then came out of the locker room after halftime in street clothes. Swinney said after the game that Ross “got hit in the head,” so they decided to shut him down.

Swinney then told reporters the following Monday that Ross was in concussion protocol but that he “looked great” that day and Swinney expected him to play against Syracuse this Friday.

During his press conference today, Swinney gave the latest on how Ross is doing following the bye week.

“He’s great,” Swinney said. “Justyn’s fine. He’s doing great. I think the week off’s been good for him, for sure.”

