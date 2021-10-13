Clemson receiver has surgery

A Clemson receiver has undergone an operation to help address one of his injuries.

E.J. Williams got his knee scoped recently, a team spokesperson told TCI. It’s unclear whether Williams will miss any games because of the surgery, which was minor in nature, according to the spokesperson. Clemson’s next game is Friday at Syracuse.

A knee injury was the most recent to pop up for Williams, who has just five catches for 40 yards through Clemson’s first five games. The sophomore has also been dealing with a torn thumb ligament for most of the season, but, to this point, he has elected to wait until after the season to have that surgery.

“E.J. really hasn’t been healthy in a while,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.