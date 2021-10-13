Standout in-state QB gives the latest

One of the top-ranked quarterback prospects in the Palmetto State, and in the country for the 2024 class, is Jayden Bradford of Chapin (S.C.) High School.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Bradford to get the latest on his recruitment and Clemson, how his season is going and more. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 class and the No. 2 class of 2024 QB in the state of South Carolina behind only Jadyn Davis of Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill, S.C.).

Bradford attended the Clemson-UGA game in Charlotte on Sept. 4 as a guest of the Tigers, and he has been to South Carolina and Penn State for games this season.

Visiting Clemson to take in a game at Death Valley before season’s end is something Bradford definitely intends to do.

“I am going to a game but haven’t pinpointed which one yet,” he said. “But 100 percent am going to one.”

The Tigers continue to check up on Bradford through his coach and invited him to their most recent game on Oct. 2, though he couldn’t make it.

“They sent me the BC game invitation,” he said. “And my coach tells me they reach out weekly.”

“It’s pretty awesome,” he added of the interest Clemson is showing.

Bradford received his latest offer on Sept. 3 from South Carolina, which joined NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Penn State and Georgia State on his current offer list.

It’s still very early in the recruiting process for Bradford, who didn’t single out any favorites right now as he is weighing all his options and waiting to see which other college opportunities come his way moving forward.

“I mean every school stands out, and any school that reaches out I take into consideration,” he said, “and I’m just trying to give myself the best opportunity for my future.”

Bradford has thrown for close to 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns thus far during his sophomore campaign while leading Chapin to a 4-2 record.

“It’s been going good,” he said of his season. “The game is a lot slower than it was last year, which makes it easier to find the open guys and read the defense better.”

Asked to describe himself as a quarterback, Bradford replied with one word: “Determined.”

As a freshman last season, Bradford completed around 62 percent of his passes for 624 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions, while rushing for 70 yards and two more scores.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks