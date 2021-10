Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland, and myself, start to break down Friday’s game at Syracuse.

How will the Tigers slow down the Orange’s No. 1 ranked ACC rushing offense? They also give out their top 10 teams and The Clemson Insider’s Davis Potter joins the pod.

You can download and listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.