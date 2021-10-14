Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a prospect in the 2023 class.

McDonogh School (Md.) lefthanded pitcher Jack Bussard announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program on Thursday via social media.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Clemson University!” Bussard wrote in a Twitter post.

You can check out some clips of the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Bussard below:

Starting on the bump for @_mcdbaseball this afternoon was 2023 Jack Bussard (@jackmbussard). The strong 6’4”, 200 pound southpaw showed his recent velo jump sitting 84-86 while touching 87 and 88. BB was 70-72 with 11/5 shape CH: 76-77@PBRMaryland | @ShooterHunt @prepbaseball pic.twitter.com/3ZaDgdlZyD — Kyle Campbell (@kcbamaboy13) March 11, 2021

Jack Bussard (‘23 MD) with a very quick first. Massive 6-5 frame, easy down the hill. FB 85-87 & misses bats, power to the breaker like this one for a K. #WWBAWorlds @PG_Uncommitted @PGMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CeXsaaqLkm — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 1, 2021

Way to put an❗️on the end of the season today @jackmbussard – punching the side at PBR Future Games! Thank you @PBRMaryland for the opportunity, and thank you to @USAPrimeNat and @CodyMCramer for the amazing summer experience. pic.twitter.com/0LDc4oVYZn — Mark Bussard (@superephs) July 30, 2021

2023 Jack Bussard @jackmbussard (@_mcdbaseball) Long projectable frame. Strong 2 IP vs Florida. Punched the side in the 1st and induced weak contact in the 2nd. Breaking ball showed S&M tendencies. FB 82-84 T85

BB 67-68

CH 74-76@PBRMaryland #PBRFG21 pic.twitter.com/UaxVmjl5V7 — PBR Virginia/DC (@PBRVirginiaDC) July 30, 2021

Fun watching you compete @jackmbussard Five innings of work with 12k, 1BB, and 0 hits. Made it worth driving to Alabama to play with some of the best! @USAPrimeNat @CodyMCramer @PerfectGameUSA @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/GyUrFVdL9z — Mark Bussard (@superephs) June 27, 2021

I am thrilled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Clemson University! Thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and FullReps for all of the continued support and @USAPrimeNat for the amazing opportunities that they have provided. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/VnFURysY5U — Jack M Bussard (@jackmbussard) October 14, 2021

