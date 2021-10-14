Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

By October 14, 2021 8:29 pm

Clemson has picked up a new verbal commitment from a prospect in the 2023 class.

McDonogh School (Md.) lefthanded pitcher Jack Bussard announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program on Thursday via social media.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Clemson University!” Bussard wrote in a Twitter post.

You can check out some clips of the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Bussard below:

