Lawrence staying in touch with Swinney, 'always appreciative' of his old head coach

Trevor Lawrence has moved on to the NFL, but the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback still makes sure to keep in contact with people at Clemson, especially his old head coach.

Lawrence met with the media in London on Friday ahead of Jacksonville’s Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was asked by a reporter if he stays in touch with Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence said indeed he does and then went on to speak about how much Swinney means to him.

“I stay in touch with Coach Swinney a lot,” Lawrence told reporters. “He’s one of my favorite people in the world. I always kind of text him back and forth probably once a week, or get on the phone. He’s always really encouraging, and I’ve learned so much about how to handle myself and really how to handle things in life from him. So, I’m always appreciative of him and his time, and he’s been great.”

