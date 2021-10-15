Podcast: Special Friday Game Day Preview as Tigers visit Syracuse

Football

By October 15, 2021 9:29 am

It is Game Day, and yes, it is Friday. Clemson visits Syracuse for a seven o’clock start at the Carrier Dome in a key ACC Atlantic Division game.

Clemson Hall of Fame member Levon Kirkland, and myself, break down the game and give our keys to a Clemson win. We also look at Saturday’s ACC games and preview the top 25 contests.

And don’t miss our picks and locks for Saturday’s games.

You can download and listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

