Update on Rayburn's status

Update on Rayburn's status

Football

Update on Rayburn's status

By October 15, 2021 11:22 pm

By |

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott gave an update on redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn.

Rayburn, who started at center in the Tigers’ game against Boston College, was on Clemson’s unavailable list for the Syracuse game.

Elliott said after the game that Rayburn is in COVID protocol. They found out this morning.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after the game if he knows whether Rayburn will be out for next week’s game at Pittsburgh as well.

“I don’t know right now,” Swinney said.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

0hr

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave an injury update on junior cornerback (…)

1hr

Clemson escaped heart break with a 17-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday night. The Tigers stood strong defensively on Cuse’s final drive and forced a long field goal attempt. Then Andre (…)

reply
1hr

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 25 Clemson survived another scare Friday night, this one from Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward determining the outcome, a turning point (…)

3hr

While Clemson’s offense still hasn’t taken that next step or “exploded” for that matter, the unit was able to take a 14-7 lead over Syracuse into the break. Led by D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers were able (…)

3hr

Clemson entered the halftime break with a 14-7 lead over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. The Tigers jumped in front at the end of the half on a two yard touchdown run by Kobe Pace with 0:09 to play in the second (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home