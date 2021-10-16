Desmond Howard's message to Clemson fans: Your team is 'not going to get better'

Desmond Howard, who has often been critical of Clemson and its lackluster offense, didn’t hold back any punches during Saturday morning’s College GameDay.

Clemson, of course, held on to knock off Syracuse 17-14 on Friday night at the Carrier Dome in Central New York. Though, it wasn’t all pretty

The Tigers offense has now failed to score 20+ points in regulation against FBS teams in five straight games. Clemson has scored 67 points in regulation through those hames, which is among the worst in the College Football Playoff era.

“Such a waste of a championship defense, too,” Howard said Saturday. Because you watch this offense, and you’re right, there are offensive line problems, too. But yeah you’re right, you watch D.J. Uiagalelei – he just holds the ball. He’s staring down his receivers. He just doesn’t seem comfortable back there. Don’t forget – this is his first year as a true starter. He played a couple of games at the start of last year, that’s fine. But as a true starter, the pressure is more intense, the expectations are greater, and you can see it out there on himself.”

Uiagalelei’s struggles aside, Howard believes that what we’ve seen through six games is Clemson’s true identity.

“Clemson Tigers fans, your team is who you see them,” he said. “They’re not going to get better. They are who we thought they were going to be.”

