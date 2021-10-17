Elite California safety, parents ‘love’ Swinney, Clemson

An elite prospect at a familiar California high school powerhouse continues to hold high interest in Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s football program.

Peyton Woodyard is one of the nation’s top safeties in the 2024 class and hails from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) – the same school that produced Clemson sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, as well as freshman wide receiver Beaux Collins.

Woodyard, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore, made his way to Tiger Town in June to tour the campus and facilities and compete at the Swinney Camp.

Woodyard hasn’t been contacted by Clemson’s staff since the visit due to the NCAA restrictions on communication between college football coaches and class of 2024 prospects. However, Woodyard knows he is on the recruiting radar of defensive coordinator Brent Venables and company after a strong camp showing this past summer.

“I haven’t heard anything from them, but I know they’re looking,” Woodyard told The Clemson Insider recently. “Coach Venables follows me on Twitter. I haven’t been able to talk to him ever since I’ve been up there, since this past summer. I definitely want to get back up there after this season and go on a visit.”

Woodyard doesn’t know if he will take part in the Swinney Camp again this coming summer but intends to at least get back on campus for an unofficial visit – and make the trip with his folks next time, after traveling to Clemson in June with his St. John Bosco teammate and 2023 five-star prospect Matayo Uiagalelei, D.J.’s younger brother.

“I’m not sure about camping this next time, but I definitely want to go up there for a visit,” Woodyard said. “I think it’ll just be a great thing to do. Also get my parents out there probably, get to see the campus.”

Woodyard and his parents are big fans of Swinney and his faith-based program.

“They love Clemson, especially because they’re a Christian-based school with Dabo Swinney,” Woodyard said. “My mom and dad are true Christians, and my mom loves Coach Dabo.”

Added Woodyard of what stands out to him about Swinney: “I’m a follower of God, too, and coach Dabo being a follower as well … and then the whole atmosphere there that he brings, the energy that Coach Dabo brings — you have to be there to know, you know.”

Woodyard is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety and No. 20 overall prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position. He has already racked up around 20 offers, including offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Southern Cal, Arizona State, Florida State and Penn State.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks