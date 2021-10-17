Pollack thinks this player could be a future 'bright spot' for Clemson

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack didn’t mince words when talking about Clemson on the network’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, saying the Tigers are “just not very good” and “they’re not good enough to win the ACC.”

But during Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Pollack tweeted about a player he believes could be a “bright spot” for Clemson’s offense moving forward — junior tight end Davis Allen.

I know Clemson’s offense is really bad but Davis Allen looks like he cld be a bright spot in the future. Great size, athletic ability from the TE position. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 16, 2021

Allen recorded a career-high eight receptions for 49 yards against Syracuse, surpassing his previous career high of three receptions at Georgia Tech last season. His eight receptions were the most by a Clemson tight end since Brandon Ford’s nine receptions against LSU in 2012.

Allen’s longest reception was the 17-yarder from punter Will Spiers on the fake punt that eventually led to Kobe Pace’s 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the first half.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks