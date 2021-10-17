Pollack thinks this player could be a future 'bright spot' for Clemson

Football

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack didn’t mince words when talking about Clemson on the network’s College GameDay show Saturday morning, saying the Tigers are “just not very good” and “they’re not good enough to win the ACC.”

But during Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Pollack tweeted about a player he believes could be a “bright spot” for Clemson’s offense moving forward — junior tight end Davis Allen.

Allen recorded a career-high eight receptions for 49 yards against Syracuse, surpassing his previous career high of three receptions at Georgia Tech last season. His eight receptions were the most by a Clemson tight end since Brandon Ford’s nine receptions against LSU in 2012.

Allen’s longest reception was the 17-yarder from punter Will Spiers on the fake punt that eventually led to Kobe Pace’s 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the first half.

