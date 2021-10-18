Game Time Announced for Clemson-Florida State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 30.
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Miami at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
- Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN
- Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network
- Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
- North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC – previously announced
- Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN2