Game Time Announced for Clemson-Florida State

October 18, 2021 12:00 pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 30.

Saturday, Oct. 30

  • Miami at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
  • Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN
  • Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network
  • Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC – previously announced
  • Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

