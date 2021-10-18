Swinney has some good news on the injury front

Slowly but surely, Clemson has been getting some of its injured players back in the fold. Head coach Dabo Swinney is optimistic that will continue this week.

Swinney said during this weekly radio show Monday that a handful of players who have been nursing injuries are in line to return to action Saturday when the 24th-ranked Tigers (4-2, 3-1 ACC) head to Pittsburgh (5-1, 3-0). Among them is tight end Braden Galloway (concussion), whom Swinney said will be back after missing last week’s game against Syracuse.

Things are looking up for cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Fred Davis, too. Davis has missed a handful of games with a sprained ankle while Booth was a late scratch against Syracuse with a tight hamstring.

“We though (Booth) was going to be able to go last week, but he just didn’t feel confident with where he was,” Swinney said. “Hopefully he’ll be ready. And getting Fred back will be a big shot in the arm for us. … He’s off to a good start this week.”

Swinney said he’s hopeful that a full week of practice for offensive linemen Will Putnam and Walker Parks will help improve their performance Saturday. Swinney said both had practiced just a couple of times each in the two weeks leading up to the Syracuse game.

Swinney revealed earlier in the week that Parks sustained a concussion following Clemson’s win over Boston College on Oct. 2, but the sophomore right tackle hasn’t missed a game this season. Putnam missed the Boston College game with a foot injury before turning against Syracuse.

