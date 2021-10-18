TCI confirms Clemson DB has entered transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that a Clemson defensive back is in the transfer portal.

Junior safety Joseph Charleston has entered the transfer portal, TCI has confirmed through a source. Charleston has missed the Tigers’ last two games while being listed as unavailable. He had two tackles against Georgia, made four tackles against South Carolina State and contributed a tackle at North Carolina State.

The native of Milton, Georgia, entered 2021 credited with 68 tackles in 596 snaps over 24 games (six starts).

A national top-150 player coming out of Milton High School, Charleston was ranked as the No. 149 overall player in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which considered him the No. 13 safety nationally.

