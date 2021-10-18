There are more things to worry about at Pitt than Tigers’ offensive woes

It is time to stop focusing on how many points you think Clemson should score every week and start worrying more about how the Tigers are going to win football games.

Right now, Clemson’s offense is what it is. It is not very good, and I do not know if it is going to get any better. The Tigers continue to have the worst offense in the ACC, averaging a league low 20.5 points per game and just 322.3 yards of total offense, 13th in the conference.

Clemson’s issues have been all over the place. It has been inconsistent quarterback play. The offensive line has made its fair share of mistakes and the receivers have been downright terrible to this point. Injuries to key players have not helped matters, either.

Head coach Dabo Swinney credited his receivers with five drops in the Tigers’ win over Syracuse this past Friday.

But the media and the fans hounding the coaches and players each week is not going to fix any of these issues. Only they can fix it. If they can at all.

It is time to accept the notion that they may not get things fixed. So, now it is time to hope Clemson can continue to find ways to win football games, like they have thus far.

You do know, Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) is three plays from possibly being 1-5. The defense got a goal line stop to in the final seconds to beat Georgia Tech. If Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel does not fumble the snap, we do not know how that game ends. And then Syracuse missed a field goal that might have forced overtime, and who knows how things would have gone in the extra period.

The Tigers, who play at No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday, have been living dangerously on the edge and, as we know, it is due in large part to their deficiencies on the offensive side of the ball.

But hounding the offense to get better or questioning every play call or mistake is not going to help the Tigers win a game, especially against Pitt.

Unlike Clemson, the Panthers (5-1, 2-0 ACC) are not having any issues on offense. They lead the ACC in scoring (48.3 pts/game) and total offense (530.5 yds/game).

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is the ACC’s top passer. He is averaging as may yards throwing the football (322.3 yds/game), as Clemson is in total offense.

Pickett leads the ACC in touchdown passes (22). He leads the ACC in the fewest interceptions thrown (1) and he is completing nearly 70 percent of his throws (69.8 percent).

Yes, Clemson’s offense needs to get better this week. But I doubt it will. All of those mistakes just do not go away.

Granted, Clemson’s defense is second in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 12.5 points a game. They will travel. They will come to play.

But it is hard to expect they can keep Pickett and the Panthers out of the end zone with the way the Panthers are playing.

So, at least for this week, you need to stop worrying about Clemson’s offense and instead just hope your Tigers can find a way to win this game at Pitt. Because, as of right now, I don’t know if they can.