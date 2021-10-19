Clemson lands commitment from legacy recruit: ‘It was a no-brainer for me’

Josh Sapp always wanted to be a Clemson Tiger.

After being offered by his dream school last Thursday, it was only natural to assume his next course of action would be to commit. Sapp, the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp, announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Tuesday evening.

He chose Clemson over schools like App State and Georgia State.

“Clemson has always been a dream school of mine and it just feels like I’m at home when I’m there and everything about it is just great,” Sapp told The Clemson Insider regarding his decision to commit to Clemson. “It was a no-brainer for me. It just felt right.”

For Sapp, this day was a long time coming.

Obviously, the fact that he’s a legacy recruit holds some weight, but he earned this offer on his own accord. Just ask his head coach at Greenville High School, Greg Porter.

“Even though his father graduated from there, Patrick Sapp,” Porter said. “He did this himself. He put in the work during the offseason. He put the work in on the field, the classroom. He put himself in this position to have options and I’m very proud that he just trusted the process.”

Porter and Sapp will tell you that from the get-go, Clemson was very honest and open with Josh. Sure, it helps that Clemson offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tony Elliott is close with his father, but this was a very transparent recruitment process.

“Clemson was very upfront with him,” Porter said. “I think the relationship that they built throughout the process made this an easy decision for him. He waited patiently.”

Dating back to his time at the Dabo Swinney Camp, Sapp had been on Clemson’s radar for quite some time and an offer seemed imminent. Though, he had to trust the process and see how the remaining cards may fall.

Those cards were West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) four-star tight end Oscar Delp and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner, who committed to the University of Georgia and Alabama, respectively, over the past two weeks.

That opened the door for that aforementioned Clemson offer for Sapp.

Before getting on the plane for Clemson’s road game against Syracuse this past Friday, Swinney phoned Sapp with some good news. Sapp knew the phone call was coming. It wasn’t a shock. Clemson’s head coach told him at the Boston College game that he would be calling soon.

Swinney stuck to his word.

That fateful day came and Sapp’s dream was finally realized.

“Really it’s just a dream come true,” Sapp told TCI. “I was so excited to hear the news. I’ve been working hard this whole year for this and just listening to my dad and my coaches just telling me to trust the process and God blessed me with a great opportunity.”

Sapp joins his teammate, four-star offensive tackle Collin Sadler, as Clemson continues to stack up a talented recruiting class in 2022. Though Sapp is ranked as the No. 84 tight end in the 2022 class by the 247Sports Composite, this is a class that has told you time after time to not pay attention to the rankings.

Clemson offers are not just handed out, they’re earned.

Sapp remained patient, stayed the course and earned every bit of that offer. It’s why he’ll be donning the Purple and Orange for years to come.

