4-star Carolinas WR: ‘Who wouldn’t want to be at Clemson’

Last month, Clemson assistant coach Tyler Grisham traveled to check out a top prospect from the Tar Heel State on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton showed out with Grisham on hand for Hickory Ridge’s game against South Point (Belmont, N.C.) on Sept. 3, when Hamilton hauled in six receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-7 win.

After Grisham paid a visit to see Hamilton, the class of 2023 recruit returned the favor with an unofficial visit to Clemson on Oct. 2 for the Tigers’ 19-13 win over Boston College at Death Valley.

“I enjoyed the game a lot,” he said. “Got to see how they run their offense and how they use their receivers and corners. The atmosphere was crazy. Everywhere was packed and loud.”

Hamilton, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior, has been staying in touch with Grisham regularly and was able to catch up with Clemson’s receivers coach while on campus for the BC game.

Grisham’s message to Hamilton? Stay patient for a potential offer from the Tigers.

“He told me to keep being patient with him,” Hamilton told The Clemson Insider recently, “and he’s excited to see where I’m going with this.”

The highlight of the visit for Hamilton was interacting with Clemson’s head man.

“Getting to talk to Coach Dabo probably was my favorite,” he said.

Hamilton, who also visited Clemson in June, went to North Carolina this past Saturday for its game vs. Miami. In addition to Clemson, he saw a slew of other schools over the summer as well, including Louisville, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Penn State.

All of those programs have offered Hamilton, with the exception of Ohio State and Clemson. As of now, he says his recruitment is “still wide open.”

Hamilton is looking to make his college decision sometime next year, either on his birthday (Oct. 24), his mother’s birthday (Oct. 14) or his dad’s birthday (Dec. 29).

An offer from the Tigers moving forward would make them a major contender for Hamilton’s commitment.

“Who wouldn’t want to be at Clemson,” he said. “All I’mma say.”

Hamilton is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN (No. 72), Rivals (No. 97) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 93), the latter of which considers him the No. 15 wide receiver in his class.

