Good news for Clemson's secondary

October 20, 2021

Dabo Swinney updated the status of Clemson’s injured cornerbacks during his final media availability ahead of the Tigers’ game at Pittsburgh this weekend.

Swinney on Wednesday said Andrew Booth and Fred Davis have “looked good” during practice this week and are still expected to play Saturday. Barring any setbacks before then, that means the 24th-ranked Tigers will have their top cover corner back against a Pitt offense averaging more than 350 passing yards per game.

“It’s the first time in a while we’ve got all six corners available,” Swinney said. “A good week for that to happen. That’s for sure.”

Booth, who started the first five games, was a late scratch against Syracuse last week because of a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Davis has been working his way back from an ankle sprain that’s caused him to miss the last handful of games.

That left Clemson with just four scholarship corners available against the Orange. Sheridan Jones got the start in Booth’s place last week while true freshman Nate Wiggins saw his most extended playing time of the season.

Mario Goodrich returned from a groin injury to record a team-high four pass breakups.

