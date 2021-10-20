Lawrence gets the last laugh even after Wilkins' shenanigans

During the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Miami Dolphins in London on Sunday, former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins got a strip-sack on his former Tiger teammate Trevor Lawrence to force a turnover in the third quarter.

Lawrence, who is close friends with Wilkins, was asked during his media availability with Jacksonville reporters this week what Wilkins said to him after the play.

“A lot of stuff. I don’t even remember,” Lawrence said, smiling. “He kept taking my towel. That was the main thing. He took like three of my towels. I tried to tell the ref on him, but he never saw him.”

Lawrence and the Jags went on to defeat Wilkins and the Dolphins, 23-20, on a game-winning field goal as time expired in the contest.

“I saw him after the game, gave him my jersey and all that,” Lawrence said of Wilkins. “So, it was good.”

“But I’m definitely glad we pulled that one out,” Lawrence added with a big smile. “I wouldn’t have heard the end of that for a while.”

Trevor Lawrence did say Christian Wilkins was annoying this week 🤣 Guess the #Dolphins d-lineman heard him. pic.twitter.com/fdLZoKBC1n — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 17, 2021

