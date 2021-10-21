Pollack throws more shade at Clemson

ESPN college football analyst and former Georgia defensive end David Pollack threw more shade at Clemson this week.

In a conversation with College GameDay host Rece Davis on The ESPN College Football Podcast, Pollack gave a “money back guarantee” that he believes the Tigers will not win the ACC Championship this season.

Pollack also said he expects Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) to lose to Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0) at Heinz Field on Saturday, pointing out if that happens, then Clemson’s Atlantic Division foe NC State (5-0, 2-0) would have to drop three ACC contests in order for the Tigers to make their seventh straight appearance in the ACC title game.

“I’ll give you a money back guarantee that people are not going to like in South Carolina — Clemson ain’t winning the ACC,” Pollack said. “They ain’t good enough to win the ACC. They don’t have enough offense, they don’t have enough firepower.

“And Rece, I know you’ve been telling me, and Des (Desmond Howard) has been telling me — everybody’s been saying they’ve got enough talent, they’ve got more talent than everybody. Pittsburgh’s going to put up some points. I haven’t seen Clemson put up points. I think Pittsburgh is going to win this weekend. And you think about NC State being in the division with Clemson. They don’t have any ACC losses. That means NC State would have to lose three down the stretch for Clemson to even get in the ACC Championship game, which, by the way, I’m not saying NC State couldn’t lose three down the stretch.”

My man ⁦@ReceDavis⁩ asked for a money back guarantee for CFB! pic.twitter.com/7BdkBepc5N — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 21, 2021

