What They Are Saying: Chase Brice shines in App State's upset win over Coastal

Former Clemson and current Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice shined in the Mountaineers’ 30-27, upset victory over No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

Brice, who transferred to App State after graduating from Duke last year, completed 18-of-28 passes for a career-high 347 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 34 yards on five carries.

Brice led App State to its first win against a ranked opponent since the team’s upset of Michigan in 2007. He has now thrown for 1,840 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions through seven games this season.

Twitter was buzzing about Brice’s performance against the Chanticleers. Check out what some had to say about the former Tiger QB:

The quarter ends with a Brice-to-Williams connection for 45 yards to the Coastal 33! Let's go Mountaineers!#GoApp pic.twitter.com/rjqKS7t3wL — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 21, 2021

Brice to Williams again, this time for 32 yards to the 1. The play is under review for a possible TD. — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 21, 2021

Chase Brice finds Malik Williams again… this should be a TD for App State 😎 pic.twitter.com/tX3l5tdHQP — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 21, 2021

WOW! Chase Brice somehow gets this to Corey Sutton for 32 yards on 3rd down while being hit! #AppState pic.twitter.com/8ciiNAPIRm — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 21, 2021

And that's an App State touchdown! Brice stands tough in the pocket, delivers a strike to Malik Williams for a 47-yard score on third down! Tie game in Boone. Williams already has a career-high 133 receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/PuTjPaLshe — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 21, 2021

And that's an App State touchdown!@chasebrice7 hits @coreysutton1997 for a 28-yard score, and App State takes the lead, 21-20, in the third! pic.twitter.com/sIeCnmItiQ — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 21, 2021

Facing pressure, @chasebrice7 makes a tough throw that @coreysutton1997 catches in tight coverage for a 32-yard gain to the CCU 19! — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 21, 2021

per @ESPNStatsInfo: Chase Brice is now 4-7 for 152 yards and 2 TD on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield. The 4 completions are the most in a game in his career. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 21, 2021

🗣 @chasebrice7 after throwing for 347 yards and two TDs#GoApp pic.twitter.com/2WcOLvD3tL — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 21, 2021

TD passer … guest interviewer pic.twitter.com/9BrHgOz6MR — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 21, 2021

🤯🤯 my boy was a born winner no cap @chasebrice7 — BTB™️ (@LWilliams_4) October 21, 2021

That dude @ChaseBrice7 still making big plays man… — Bryan Narcisse 👓 (@bnice21) October 21, 2021

@chasebrice7 when you get in madden yo clutch rating GOTTA BE 90+ 🙇🏾‍♂️ — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) October 21, 2021

@chasebrice7 you are that guy pal — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) October 21, 2021

@chasebrice7 have a day bro have a day !!! — Kelly Bryant (@KellyB125) October 21, 2021

Like them old days! https://t.co/9kqDYsOU4E — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) October 21, 2021

My boy @chasebrice7 was slinging last night! Congrats big dog always been working hard for these moments! — Coach Hamilton (@ayyehammy) October 21, 2021

