What They Are Saying: Chase Brice shines in App State's upset win over Coastal

What They Are Saying: Chase Brice shines in App State's upset win over Coastal

Football

What They Are Saying: Chase Brice shines in App State's upset win over Coastal

By October 21, 2021 12:24 pm

By |

Former Clemson and current Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice shined in the Mountaineers’ 30-27, upset victory over No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

Brice, who transferred to App State after graduating from Duke last year, completed 18-of-28 passes for a career-high 347 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 34 yards on five carries.

Brice led App State to its first win against a ranked opponent since the team’s upset of Michigan in 2007. He has now thrown for 1,840 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions through seven games this season.

Twitter was buzzing about Brice’s performance against the Chanticleers. Check out what some had to say about the former Tiger QB:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

ESPN college football analyst and former Georgia defensive end David Pollack threw more shade at Clemson this week. In a conversation with College GameDay host Rece Davis on The ESPN College Football (…)

reply
15hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared the latest on the Tigers following Wednesday’s practice.  Swinney updated the injuries of several players that should be available when Clemson battles Pitt (…)

reply
18hr

Dabo Swinney updated the status of Clemson’s injured cornerbacks during his final media availability ahead of the Tigers’ game at Pittsburgh this weekend. Swinney on Wednesday said Andrew Booth and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home