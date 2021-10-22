Clemson target, 5-star linebacker sets commitment date

One of the nation’s top linebackers in the 2023 class has set his commitment date.

Andrean High (Merrillville, Ind.) class of 2023 five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen said on social media Friday afternoon that he will announce his commitment on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4:00 p.m. CST.

Bowen (6-2, 215) toured Clemson during an unofficial visit in June, but Saturday, Sept. 18, marked his first time attending a game at Death Valley and first time on campus since this past summer.

He made an all-night trek with his family to attend Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.

After making his gameday visits, he’s now down to three schools: Clemson, Auburn and Notre Dame. He was in Auburn for its game vs. Georgia on Oct. 9 and Notre Dame for its game vs. Cincinnati on Oct. 2.

He has another gameday visit scheduled in South Bend (Ind.) for Notre Dame’s game vs. Southern Cal this Saturday, Oct. 23.

“The atmosphere was wild. It was awesome,” Bowen told The Clemson Insider last month. “The fans and just the way everyone came together was incredible.”

A two-sport star who not only shines on the gridiron but on the baseball diamond as well, Bowen plans to play both sports at the college level and had the opportunity to meet with Clemson’s baseball staff too, while he was in town.

“They said I’d be able to play both sports at Clemson,” Bowen said, “and they really just took me on a tour of the facilities and were excited to meet me.”

Did Bowen’s latest visit to Clemson change anything about where the Tigers stand with him at this point in his recruiting process?

“I would say everything is about the same,” he said. “I want to go to all my visits and then go from there on who I like most and least and such.”

It seems like that was the case, as Bowen is now ready to make his college decision.

Bowen is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

☝️ more stop so pops and Dilly can take in the third and final school I will be choosing from and then we focus on talks with family and playoff football for a few weeks #WarEagle 🦅 #GoIrish ☘️ #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/oepyJkuLxk — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) October 22, 2021

