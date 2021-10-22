Grisham keeping tabs on fast-rising Alabama prospect

This fast-rising offensive line prospect has received interest from many big-time programs across the country, including Clemson.

Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School three-star offensive tackle Koby Keenum recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson interest and how his recruitment has taken off since Sept 1., when colleges could start directly contacting high school juniors.

“They’ve been sending me a lot of stuff in the mail recently about how much they like seeing me on the field,” Keenum told TCI. “They message me on Twitter, the Clemson Football page, all kinds of graphics and stuff.”

According to Keenum, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been talking to his head coach at Mars Hills Bible School, Darrell Higgins, asking for his transcripts and things like that.

“I haven’t gotten on with [Grisham] yet like I said, my head coach has been talking to him,” Keenum said. “I think soon we’ll be getting on the phone.”

What type of feedback has Keenum been getting from Clemson?

“They said they liked me,” he said. “They liked how I moved. They liked how I competed. After I want to say sometime in June or July, they got all my information, address and all that. They said they were gonna get in touch with me, that they really like how I play the game.”

Keenum camped at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer and performed well alongside and against top competition. He also was able to take a visit around Clemson’s campus.

“It went really well. I won a lot of 1-on-1 battles, o-line vs. d-line,” Keenum said. “I think I performed really well. That’s what caught the Clemson coach’s eyes, I think, mainly me competing well with those other top guys.”

“It’s beautiful up there,” he added. “The water around the campus and everything. It’s just really beautiful.”

He had an opportunity to be coached hands-on by Robbie Caldwell at the camp and spoke with Clemson’s long-time offensive line coach about his overall performance.

“He was saying how much he liked me,” Keenum said. “He was one of the main ones I was talking to after the camp, just about how much he liked me and how well I play the game.”

Keenum indicated that he has to look into making it back up to Clemson for a game this season. He hasn’t put too much thought into it but said that he’ll “for sure” make time to get back up to The Valley this spring.

Though, he has been on game day visits to Alabama, Auburn, Penn State and Mississippi State. He’ll also be heading to Arkansas, Notre Dame and back to Tuscaloosa for another Alabama game.

“It’s been pretty neat, getting love from all these coaches, especially from multiple schools, big-time schools like Alabama and Auburn,” Keenum said. “It’s been pretty neat, honestly, getting to see the coaches again in person, instead of having to wait because of COVID and not do anything.”

Since Sept. 1, Keenum’s phone has been lighting up like a Christmas tree. When he woke up that morning, he had 80 or 90 direct messages on Twitter that he hadn’t opened up. At any given time, he could have over 100 messages in his inbox from either a college or a coach.

Keenum is focusing most, if not all of his attention on Mars Hill’s season at the moment. While he’s keeping constant contact with college coaches, he’s looking forward to talking more consistently with them after his junior season and seeing what they all have to say, he said.

While he’d like to be committed by the start of his senior season, Keenum specified that he wants to be completely comfortable with his decision before he makes it. His goal, though, is to be committed before the season.

Keenum plays tackle for his high school, but he understands that because of his height, he’ll likely have to play guard at the next level.

“I’ve been playing guard at these camps this past summer and I think I competed real well,” he said. “I’m feeling real comfortable in that guard position.”

Keenum ranks as the No. 39 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, per Rivals.

