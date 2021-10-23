Another Tiger done for the year

Following Clemson’s 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst.

Swinney said that Bockhorst tore his ACL during the contest.

Bockhorst was helped off the field after suffering the injury late in the first quarter. The fifth-year guard appeared to have his right leg rolled up after a run near the goal line on Clemson’s first scoring drive.

Bockhorst remained down on the field for a few minutes as trainers tended to him. He eventually limped off the field with some help. True freshman Marcus Tate was inserted in his place at left guard.

