Another Tiger done for the year

Another Tiger done for the year

Football

Another Tiger done for the year

By October 23, 2021 7:41 pm

By |

Following Clemson’s 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst.

Swinney said that Bockhorst tore his ACL during the contest.

Bockhorst was helped off the field after suffering the injury late in the first quarter. The fifth-year guard appeared to have his right leg rolled up after a run near the goal line on Clemson’s first scoring drive.

Bockhorst remained down on the field for a few minutes as trainers tended to him. He eventually limped off the field with some help. True freshman Marcus Tate was inserted in his place at left guard.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Following Clemson’s 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (…)

reply
2hr

PITTSBURGH — No. 24 Clemson was outscored 27-10 over the final three and half quarters by No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play. Here are four (…)

2hr

PITTSBURGH – Pitt handled Clemson 27-17 on Saturday at Heinz Field. It marked the first time since November 14, 2014 that an ACC opponent beat Clemson by double digits when it fell 28-6 to Georgia Tech in (…)

3hr

Clemson made a change at quarterback in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. After D.J. Uiagalelei was intercepted for the second time in the game — a 50-yard pick-six on Clemson’s first drive of the second half — (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home