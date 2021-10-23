Clemson's woes continue in loss to Pitt

PITTSBURGH – Pitt handled Clemson 27-17 on Saturday at Heinz Field.

It marked the first time since November 14, 2014 that an ACC opponent beat Clemson by double digits when it fell 28-6 to Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Saturday also marked the fifth straight game the Tigers failed to score more than 21 points which is its longest such streak since 1994.

Panthers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett overwhelmed the Tigers as he completed 25-of-39 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He also cemented himself in Pitt history as the school’s all-time career completion leader.

The Tigers (4-3, 3-2 ACC) once again struggled to gain a foothold offensively. D.J. Uiagalelei completed 12-of-25 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions including a pick six on a shovel pass with 11:30 left in the third quarter.

Clemson mixed things up and switched Uiagalelei out for Taisun Phommachanh for the rest of the third quarter after the second interception. The Tigers finished the game with 315 yards of total offense.

Clemson struck first on a one yard touchdown run by Phil Mafah to take a 7-0 lead with 1:29 to play in the first quarter.

But Pitt responded with a pair of touchdown passes by Pickett in the second quarter. He tied the game 7-7 on a 23-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison that capped a 90-yard drive and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack to take a 14-7 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half.

The Panthers picked up where they left off in the third quarter with a 50-yard pick six on an Uiagalelei shovel pass with 11:30 to play in the third quarter to give Pitt a 21-7 lead.

Clemson responded with a 42-yard field goal by B.T. Potter behind Phommachanh’s quarterback play to cut the deficit to 21-10.

But Pitt kicker Sam Scranton kicked a pair of field goals from 44 yards and 34 yards to extend its lead to 27-10 early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers scored another touchdown on a six yard run by D.J. Uiagalelei with 7:56 to play to cut the deficit to 27-17 but it was too little too late.

Clemson returns to action on October 30 as it hosts Florida State at 3:30 p.m.