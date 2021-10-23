Swinney addresses Clemson's QB situation after switching it up

PITTSBURGH — After making a change at quarterback during the Tigers’ loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed the situation at the position going forward.

After throwing a pick-six that gave Pitt its largest lead at the time early in the third quarter, D.J. Uiagalelei was benched for Taisun Phommachanh, who played two possessions before Uiagalelei was re-inserted in the fourth quarter. of the Tigers’ 27-17 loss.

Phommachanh helped lead Clemson on an 11-play, 45-yard drive that ended with B.T. Potter’s 42-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, the Tigers’ first points of the second half. Phommachanh finished 3 of 7 passing for 23 yards while Uiagalelei went 12 of 25 for 128 yards with a season-high two interceptions. He capped a five-play , 72-yard scoring drive with a 6-yard run after returning to the game early in the fourth quarter.

Asked afterward if it’s an open competition between the two to start next week when Florida State visits Memorial Stadium, Swinney hinted at the possibility.

“I think everything is under evaluation at this point at 4-3 with where we are,” Swinney said. “Everybody’s got to show up and earn it every single day, and we’ve just got to take it one day at a time. We’ll go to practice and see who has the best practice. We’ll figure out who’s going to run out there first at every position and do everything we can to try to figure out a way to win a game.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks