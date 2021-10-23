Watch: Future Tiger impresses with big-time play Friday night

This Clemson commit made a house call on Friday night.

In the first quarter of IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) 49-8 win over East St. Louis (IL.), four-star safety pledge Keon Sabb returned a pick-six for 99 yards. It gave IMG a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes and four seconds left in the first quarter, one it would never relinquish.

In the video below you may see an IMG player race down the field with Sabb. That’s none other than a fellow Clemson commit in four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Sabb ranks as the No. 8 safety and No. 80 overall prospect in the country in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

TD! Clemson DB commit @keon_sabb picks off ESL and rolls 98 yards for the first points. We have a couple of Clemson assistants here to see it live. Nation’s No. 2 IMG Academy 7, Nation’s No. 35 East St. Louis 0. 5:04 1Q. pic.twitter.com/Tza10O4kLf — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) October 23, 2021