Swinney announces Clemson loses another D-line starter for year

During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed that another player will be out for the rest of the season.

Swinney said redshirt senior defensive end Justin Foster is done for the year.

Foster, Swinney said, has been battling a lower back injury.

“We’ve done a couple epidurals on him, and it’s just not really getting the job done,” Swinney said. “It’s at the point where he’s going to have to have some back surgery to alleviate the problem.”

Foster did not play in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh and only appeared on special teams in the previous game at Syracuse.

Foster was credited with 66 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 39 career games (13 starts) from 2017-19 before missing the 2020 season with medical concerns.

The Shelby, N.C., native initially retired in February before electing to return in May after his long-haul COVID symptoms began to subside. He made his return to game action vs. Georgia, adding one tackle, and was credited with two tackles and a pass breakup vs. Georgia Tech. He contributed two tackles at NC State.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks