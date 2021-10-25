Pittsburgh head coach, player throw shade at Clemson

During Pittsburgh’s media availability on Monday following its 27-17 win over Clemson on Saturday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and cornerback Damarri Mathis were outspoken when discussing the Tigers’ 52-17 win over the Panthers in 2020.

Per Johnny McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mathis said Clemson acted with “arrogance” last season when it didn’t take a knee in the waning moments of the blowout win at Death Valley.

Narduzzi was asked about that comment from Mathis and said “karma’s rough.”

“We try to do things with class here,” Narduzzi said. “Victory formation is a good formation, one of my favorites. It’s nice to end a ball game like that, with two minutes to go and no timeouts. Other people decide to do it a different way than what we do. But it will always come back to get you. Karma’s rough.”

