Pittsburgh head coach, player throw shade at Clemson

Pittsburgh head coach, player throw shade at Clemson

Football

Pittsburgh head coach, player throw shade at Clemson

By October 25, 2021 2:21 pm

By |

During Pittsburgh’s media availability on Monday following its 27-17 win over Clemson on Saturday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and cornerback Damarri Mathis were outspoken when discussing the Tigers’ 52-17 win over the Panthers in 2020.

Per Johnny McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mathis said Clemson acted with “arrogance” last season when it didn’t take a knee in the waning moments of the blowout win at Death Valley.

Narduzzi was asked about that comment from Mathis and said “karma’s rough.”

“We try to do things with class here,” Narduzzi said. “Victory formation is a good formation, one of my favorites. It’s nice to end a ball game like that, with two minutes to go and no timeouts. Other people decide to do it a different way than what we do. But it will always come back to get you. Karma’s rough.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

A former Clemson defensive back has been released by an NFL team. The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they have cut T.J. Green. The sixth-year DB had played 122 defensive snaps through six games with (…)

reply
3hr

To say Clemson is having a season it’s unaccustomed to would be an understatement. With their 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend, the Tigers (4-3, 3-2 ACC) fell for the third time this season. It’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home