Swinney has message for Clemson fans that aren't 'All In'

During his radio call-in show Monday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney fielded a call from a fan expressing his support for Swinney and the Tigers despite the team’s struggles this season.

Swinney let the caller know he appreciates the support and then had a message for other fans who aren’t as “All In” or happy with the coaching staff and program right now.

“I can tell you this with fact. I am 51 and I got this job when I was 39,” Swinney said. “I am 100 times better coach now than I was when I got the job. I am a better coach today than I was five years ago. I am a better coach today than I was last year. There is no doubt in my mind.

“We got a great group of people involved. I would also say if what has been accomplished around here the last decade, if people still don’t believe after what has happened and what they have seen, then they aren’t ever going to believe. We will never be able to get those people to believe or be All In so I don’t worry one second about that type of stuff.”

Swinney is confident better days are ahead for the Tigers, who currently sit at 4-3 and 3-2 in the ACC following last Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

“I love the majority of our fan base like yourself,” he said to the caller. “I appreciate the support and there are certainly going to be a lot better days and great moments ahead for sure.”

