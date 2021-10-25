TCI confirms whether Arch Manning still plans to visit Clemson this weekend

October 25, 2021

Will Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, be at Death Valley this weekend?

The Clemson Insider checked back in on Monday with Nelson Stewart, Manning’s head coach at Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.), to confirm whether the five-star quarterback still plans to attend Clemson’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State on Saturday.

Stewart reaffirmed to TCI that he still expects Manning to visit Clemson for the game.

Manning was previously at Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, when he picked up an offer from the Tigers. He has made game-day visits to Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas so far this season.

Manning is the grandson of former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

