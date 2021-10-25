Trent Dilfer throws blame at Streeter for D.J. 'getting worse'

A former NFL quarterback didn’t hold back when discussing D.J. Uiagalelei and what he’s seen from the Clemson sophomore quarterback.

Trent Dilfer, during an appearance on OutKick, said Uiagalelei has “gotten worse” at Clemson.

“What’s going on with D.J. right now at Clemson, that’s probably the most egregious thing I’ve seen,” Dilfer said. “And I love Dabo, and I’ll probably get a phone call … D.J.’s gotten worse.”

Dilfer — who played in the NFL for 14 seasons with the Buccaneers, Ravens, Seahawks, Browns and 49ers — also believes Trevor Lawrence regressed when he was a Tiger.

“Trevor got worse mechanically,” Dilfer said. “Trevor has completely changed from the time he left Clemson to what he is now in Jacksonville — completely retooling. … Much better. He’s so talented, and they were rolling so much, that he got away with being sloppy. He’d be the first to tell you. … I don’t even know who the quarterbacks coach is at Clemson. I couldn’t tell you his name. Colleges need to do a better job of understanding, it’s a craft.”

Brandon Streeter has been Clemson’s quarterbacks coach since December 2014.

After completing 69.4 percent of his passes for 781 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in two starts as a true freshman last season, Uiagalelei has completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions across seven games this season.

Uiagalelei went 12-of-25 passing for 128 yards and threw two interceptions in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. He was benched for Taisun Phommachanh after he threw a pick-six that all but sealed the Tigers’ fate in a 27-17 loss to the Panthers.

"What's going on with DJ right now at Clemson is probably the most egregious thing I've seen… DJ's gotten worse." – @DilfersDimes on @Outkick The Tailgatepic.twitter.com/8TRMJo203Z — Jonathan Hutton (@HuttonOutkick) October 24, 2021

