Has Houston agreed to trade terms for Watson?

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, the buzz around a potential Deshaun Watson trade continues to heat up.

According to a report on Tuesday from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have agreed on trade terms for the former Clemson and current Texans quarterback.

However, the Dolphins want Watson’s legal issues resolved before finalizing a deal. According to McClain, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has approved a Watson trade, but on the condition that Watson settles the 22 civil suits against him alleging sexual misconduct, and Ross also wants clarity from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the length of a potential suspension of Watson.

McClain cited league sources saying Watson doesn’t want to settle his cases because he thinks it would appear an admission of guilt.

According to McClain, the compensation for Watson would include the three first-round draft picks the Texans have been seeking, although general manager Nick Caserio may have to take lower draft picks than the second-rounders he’s been wanting in addition.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2. at 4 p.m. ET.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks