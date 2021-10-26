Priority in-state OL target ready for return visit to Clemson

Clemson will play host to a priority in-state offensive line target again this weekend.

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star tackle Monroe Freeling is set to make an unofficial visit for Saturday’s game against Florida State.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound junior is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 7 offensive tackle nationally and No. 98 overall prospect for the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Freeling was previously on campus this past June when he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp and subsequently picked up an offer from the Tigers. He is excited to take in his first game at Death Valley, having heard some of his friends talk about how much they’ve enjoyed attending games there.

“I’m really looking forward to it because I really enjoyed my first trip there and the camp and everything, going to campus,” Freeling told The Clemson Insider recently. “I know a lot of my friends say the games are really hype, because I have a lot of Clemson fan friends, and it should be really good to get back up there and enjoy the fans.”

Clemson made a favorable impression on Freeling when he was in town for the Swinney Camp.

“I think it was great,” he said. “It was great weather out there the whole day. I just remember it being a really enjoyable experience, and now I’m happy to see what it’s like (on a game day). I mean, this might be a little colder weather, but it’s not going to be too bad. It’ll just be nice to get back up there and experience it with the game-day environment.”

Clemson’s staff has been staying in touch with Freeling, and the Tigers are making him feel like a top O-line target for them. He is one of only two offensive linemen in the 2023 class with an offer from Clemson, along with Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star tackle Markee Anderson.

“They’ve been saying they really want me, because it seems like they’ve been struggling with their O-linemen. That’s what the media’s really been saying,” Freeling said. “But yeah, they really want me. I’ve got to get back up there, of course, for a game, experience the environment.”

So far this season, Freeling has made game-day visits to Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

All of those schools have offered him, in addition to Clemson and schools such as Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and Stanford.

Freeling expects to make his commitment sometime this winter, most likely during his basketball season.

“I think it might be towards this winter because I feel like I have a lot of other schools that I’ve still got to get out to just because of COVID and everything for my sophomore year and I wasn’t able to go to any colleges during the summer then,” he said. “So, I think it’s going to be a little bit longer than usual.”

Where does Clemson stand with Freeling in his recruitment heading into Saturday’s visit?

“I think Clemson’s there,” he said. “They made a really big impression on me the first time I was there. So, I’m just looking forward to continuing that development and relationship with them over the next couple months.”

