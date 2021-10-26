Swinney announces that a running back will miss FSU game

Football

Swinney announces that a running back will miss FSU game

October 26, 2021

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in his press conference Tuesday that the Tigers will be without one of their running backs during Saturday’s game against Florida State at Death Valley.

Swinney announced that sophomore Kobe Pace will miss Saturday’s game, saying he is in COVID protocol.

“We’ll have to go without him,” Swinney said. “Thankful that we got (Will) Shipley back last week. We’ll go with two freshmen (Shipley and Phil Mafah) and (Darien) Rencher. They’ll be our three running backs for this game. So, again, it’s just been kind of a crazy year with some of those challenges.”

Pace has recorded a team-high 327 yards rushing and scored three rushing touchdowns on 59 carries in seven games this season.

