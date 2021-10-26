Swinney: 'It is like I have the plague or something'

During his press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about what he has experienced while walking around Tiger Town lately.

With Clemson having started the season 4-3, Swinney says when he goes out in the community, people don’t want to look him in the eye.

“People don’t want to make eye contact with me, man,” Swinney said. “It is like I have the plague or something.”

“So yeah, it is like you have a stink on you,” he added. “Nobody wants to be around you.”

Swinney did say that he has also been getting nice random letters in his mailbox and receiving “Praying for you” texts from a lot of people.

“I am hearing from people that I haven’t heard from in a long time, saying ‘You know who you are. You stay true,'” Swinney said. “I am getting a lot of those.”

Swinney remains confident that his program will get things turned around.

“We are going to be fine, I promise you,” he said.

