Swinney offers perspective: Zanders lucky to be alive after fire

Dabo Swinney had some unfortunate news to pass along at the end of his weekly Tuesday media availability.

Swinney announced that junior safety Lannden Zanders’ house completely burned down this past weekend. Zanders was asleep and the only one in the house at the time. Fortunately, he was able to get out and nobody was hurt.

“We’re really fortunate he’s still with us because he said he sleeps with a fan on,” Swinney said. “And the only reason he woke up was because the fire department had come, and I guess they turned the power off. So that woke him up. The fan wasn’t on. And he wakes up and there’s nothing but fire and smoke. He literally kind of crawled and felt his way out. They didn’t even know there was anybody in the house. The house burned down.”

“Y’all keep the Zannders’ family in your thoughts and prayers,” he added. “Thankfully nobody was hurt. They’ve got insurance and all of that stuff. Lannden said he thinks it came from a fire pit. I guess it was a windy night. Also if you’re got a fire pit, make sure that thing is out fully. So a little bit of perspective and gratefulness that the Zannders’ family is OK. … His dad’s house.”

Zanders is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

