How can coaches help Clemson's offense with its mental struggle?

Clemson’s offensive struggles aren’t just physical anymore. Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott are convinced of that.

Yes, there are lingering inaccuracies by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, particularly on the intermediate-to-deep throws. And when he’s on target, there are still drops by a receiving corps that’s been without three key contributors (Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams, Frank Ladson). And whether it’s along the offensive line or on the perimeter, missed blocking assignments continue to rear their ugly head.

But ask Clemson’s coach and his offensive coordinator, and they will tell you there’s no way there’s not a mental barrier leading to some of the self-inflicted mishaps. Not when cleaner performances happening in practice still aren’t translating over to the game with seven of them already in the books.

Swinney has opined multiple times that his players are pressing on gameday because they want so badly for the product to be better than what they’ve shown so far, which is only exacerbating the issues. The Tigers, on pace for their lowest offensive numbers in Swinney’s 13-year tenure as head coach, continue to rank among the bottom 15 teams nationally in points (20 per game) and yards (321.3).

“It’s a lot of outside noise out there, and it’s tough on these guys,” Swinney said. “But it’s part of learning and part of growing, too. You almost have to relearn how to win.”

Swinney said before Clemson’s loss at Pitt — one marred by more of the same problems — there are “absolutely” things the coaching staff can do to help the players on that side of the ball perform better. But what does that entail when so much of the struggle is mental?

Elliott pointed to positive reinforcement starting with the little things.

“Help them from a film standpoint and a practice standpoint with encouragement,” Elliott said. “A lot of times, the routine stuff, you don’t say anything about it because it’s expected. But I’ve got to praise that to give them confidence. And then make sure my demeanor and my approach is giving them the energy that, hey, you can do it. We can do it. I believe. You believe. Just keeping working and it’s going to happen. I think that’s the biggest thing we can do right now to help them.”

Swinney acknowledged he still has to challenge players and correct them when the situation calls for it. But he echoed Elliott’s sentiment of praising the positives in practice maybe more than usual in order to build as much confidence in players as possible leading into games.

“You’ve just got to keep swinging that hammer, man,” Swinney said. “Just got to keep at it. Just can’t grow weary from it. You’ve got to keep showing them. Keep reinforcing it. Catch them doing something good, not just something bad.

“They just need a little bit of success, and that’ll get us in the right direction.”

The Tigers still haven’t cracked the 20-point mark in regulation against an FBS team. They’ll try again Saturday when Florida State visits Memorial Stadium.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks