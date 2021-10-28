Former UGA player says Swinney is 'getting exposed' this season

A former SEC player talked about Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) this week and called out Dabo Swinney while discussing his team’s down season.

On the Punt & Pass Podcast with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, former UGA punter Drew Butler said Swinney is “getting exposed” as a coach this year with D.J. Uiagalelei as his quarterback now instead of Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson.

“Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson are generational, franchise-type quarterbacks at the college level,” Butler said. “Deshaun obviously won a national championship, upended Alabama. Trevor Lawrence did the same thing – they whooped up on Alabama when they had the chance a couple of years ago. Everybody had presumed that D.J. U was next in line to do that. He flashed big time in his two starts last season. Obviously he has all the intangibles. He has the measurables as well to where you’re coming into the season going, well he’s in the Clemson system and he certainly will be able to perform at the same level as Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.

“Dabo Swinney is the one getting exposed right now because he has not been able to adjust his offense and the success of his football team without that type of talent at the quarterback position.”

Butler added that Clemson must do “some soul searching” and pointed to Georgia’s Kirby Smart as a head coach he thinks has been able to adjust around his team’s quarterback situation over the past couple of years.

“Let’s just go to Georgia,” Butler said. “There has been a ton of attrition at the quarterback position for the past two seasons at Georgia, and Kirby Smart and (offensive coordinator) Todd Monken and really (defensive coordinator) Dan Lanning on the defensive side of the ball – I’ll give him some credit, too – has been able to adjust and say hey, here’s how we are going to make sure that this does not affect the overall success of our football team.

“So, Clemson is really going to have to do some soul searching.”

