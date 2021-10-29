5-stars headed to Death Valley for Clemson-Florida State game

There will be a ton of talent in Tiger Town this weekend, so we wanted to give a rundown of some of the top prospects The Clemson Insider has confirmed are planning to be in Death Valley for Clemson’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State.
First off, we wanted to pass along the list of commits that will be in attendance, before we take a deep dive into some of the confirmed list of prospects below.
TCI can tell you that at least three commits from the class of 2022 will be at Memorial Stadium on Saturday — Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, S.C.) three-star offensive tackle Mason Johnstone, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive tackle Collin Sadler and three-star tight end Josh Sapp — will all be in attendance.
Additionally, Edison (Miami, Fla.) 2023 four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph will make his first visit to The Valley since verbally committing to the Tigers last month.
Other standout prospects TCI has confirmed as expected visitors for this weekend’s game can be divided up by the classes of 2023-26. Here they are:
2023
- Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA.) five-star QB Arch Manning
- Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star DT Peter Woods
- Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.) five-star CB A.J. Harris
- Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) four-star OT Monroe Freeling
- Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) four-star OT Markee Anderson
- Auburn (Ala.) four-star IOL Bradyn Joiner
- Gardendale (Ala.) four-star DL Kelby Collins
- Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.) four-star DL Derrick LeBlanc
- Cy Ranch (Cypress, TX.) four-star DL Ashton Porter
- Carver (Columbus, Ga.) four-star DL Darron Reed
- Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star LB Dee Crayton
- North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) four-star LB Grant Godfrey
- Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star S Michael Daugherty
- Vance (Charlotte, N.C.) four-star RB Daylan Smothers
- D.W. Daniel (Central, S.C.) CB Misun Kelley
- Bradford (Starke, Fla.) RB Manny Covey
- Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) OLB Jamal Anderson
- Cardinal Gibbons (Sanford, N.C.) TE/DE Brock Chappell
- Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, S.C.) OLB Fuller Sims
- Allatoona (Acworth, Ga.) LB Vinnie Canosa
2024
- Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star IOL Waltclaire Flynn, Jr.
- Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star ATH Joseph Stone
- Buford (Ga.) four-star ATH K.J. Bolden
- Greenville (S.C.) WR Mazeo Bennett
- Webb School (Knoxville, TN.) ATH Brandon Winton, Jr.
- Bradley Central (Chattanooga, TN.) S/WR Turelle Williams, Jr.
2025
- Wren (Piedmont, S.C) QB Gavin Owens
2026
- Carrollton (Ga.) QB Julian Lewis
