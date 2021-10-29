5-stars headed to Death Valley for Clemson-Florida State game

There will be a ton of talent in Tiger Town this weekend, so we wanted to give a rundown of some of the top prospects The Clemson Insider has confirmed are planning to be in Death Valley for Clemson’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State.

First off, we wanted to pass along the list of commits that will be in attendance, before we take a deep dive into some of the confirmed list of prospects below.

TCI can tell you that at least three commits from the class of 2022 will be at Memorial Stadium on Saturday — Christ Church Episcopal School (Greenville, S.C.) three-star offensive tackle Mason Johnstone, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive tackle Collin Sadler and three-star tight end Josh Sapp — will all be in attendance.

Additionally, Edison (Miami, Fla.) 2023 four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph will make his first visit to The Valley since verbally committing to the Tigers last month.

Other standout prospects TCI has confirmed as expected visitors for this weekend’s game can be divided up by the classes of 2023-26. Here they are:

2023

Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA.) five-star QB Arch Manning

Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star DT Peter Woods

Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.) five-star CB A.J. Harris

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) four-star OT Monroe Freeling

Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) four-star OT Markee Anderson

Auburn (Ala.) four-star IOL Bradyn Joiner

Gardendale (Ala.) four-star DL Kelby Collins

Osceola (Kissimmee, Fla.) four-star DL Derrick LeBlanc

Cy Ranch (Cypress, TX.) four-star DL Ashton Porter

Carver (Columbus, Ga.) four-star DL Darron Reed

Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star LB Dee Crayton

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) four-star LB Grant Godfrey

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star S Michael Daugherty

Vance (Charlotte, N.C.) four-star RB Daylan Smothers

D.W. Daniel (Central, S.C.) CB Misun Kelley

Bradford (Starke, Fla.) RB Manny Covey

Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) OLB Jamal Anderson

Cardinal Gibbons (Sanford, N.C.) TE/DE Brock Chappell

Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, S.C.) OLB Fuller Sims

Allatoona (Acworth, Ga.) LB Vinnie Canosa

2024

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star IOL Waltclaire Flynn, Jr.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) four-star ATH Joseph Stone

Buford (Ga.) four-star ATH K.J. Bolden

Greenville (S.C.) WR Mazeo Bennett

Webb School (Knoxville, TN.) ATH Brandon Winton, Jr.

Bradley Central (Chattanooga, TN.) S/WR Turelle Williams, Jr.

2025

Wren (Piedmont, S.C) QB Gavin Owens

2026

Carrollton (Ga.) QB Julian Lewis

