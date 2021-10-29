Priority Clemson WR target nearing commitment decision

A commitment decision is on the horizon for Clemson’s priority wide receiver target in the 2022 class.

But first, before he chooses a college to call home in the coming years, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star Andre Greene Jr. plans to take a couple more visits.

One of those is an official visit to Clemson the weekend of Nov. 12-14. Because St. Christopher’s will have a playoff game that weekend, Greene won’t be able to attend the Tigers’ game against UConn on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Still, the official visit will be an important one for both Greene and the Tigers as he approaches making a commitment.

“Looking forward to getting back to Clemson next month,” Greene told The Clemson Insider. “Because of my school football schedule, I won’t be able to make the game. However, I feel it is important to get back there just to sit down with the coaching staff one last time before I make my final decision.”

Speaking of Clemson’s staff, Greene (6-3, 180) continues to stay in close contact with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham as well as head man Dabo Swinney.

Greene and Swinney actually caught up again this week via a FaceTime call on Tuesday night.

“They just let me know how they love what I’m doing and how impressed they are with my ball skills,” Greene said of what he’s been hearing from Swinney and Grisham lately. “We talk about my playmaking abilities and how I would be a great fit for the Clemson program.”

Besides Clemson, the lone trip Greene is looking to make before his decision is an unofficial visit to Georgia that will likely occur the weekend before the Clemson visit.

Greene and his family had a scheduled video call with UGA head coach Kirby Smart on Thursday evening.

“I’m working on a plan to get back to UGA also,” Greene said. “I’ve been talking a lot over the past few months with (wide receivers) coach (Cortez) Hankton and coach Smart.”

Along with Clemson and Georgia, North Carolina has been the other top contender for Greene, and he returned to Chapel Hill at the beginning of this month for the Tar Heels’ game against Duke.

Greene hasn’t yet settled on a specific decision date, but a commitment from the star wideout is right around the corner.

“I haven’t narrowed down an actual date just yet. But a decision is likely to come sometime in the next few weeks,” he said.

Where do the Tigers stand with Greene heading into the official visit next month?

“Clemson is definitely one of my top choices,” he said. “It’s such a difficult decision because each school has so much to offer.”

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Greene is the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 71 overall prospect in the 2022 class. He is ranked as high as the No. 5 wideout and No. 36 overall prospect in his class by Rivals.

