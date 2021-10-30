Clemson's unavailabilities for FSU

Clemson's unavailabilities for FSU

Football

Clemson's unavailabilities for FSU

By October 30, 2021 2:04 pm

By |

Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable for today’s game against Florida State.

The list includes just sophomore running back Kobe Pace, who Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday would be out for Saturday’s game. Pace is currently in the team’s COVID protocol.

As for linebacker Jake Venables, it appears that he will be available for Saturday’s game. Swinney labeled him as a game-time decision, but he is not amongst the team’s unavailable players.

It also looks like Clemson will get receivers Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams back this week.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

35m

Clemson answered Florida State’s score to reclaim a 17-13 lead on a two yard touchdown run by Will Shipley with 3:41 to play in the second quarter. The Tigers’ scoring drive covered 88 yards in 10 plays and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home