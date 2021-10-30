Clemson's unavailabilities for FSU

Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable for today’s game against Florida State.

The list includes just sophomore running back Kobe Pace, who Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday would be out for Saturday’s game. Pace is currently in the team’s COVID protocol.

As for linebacker Jake Venables, it appears that he will be available for Saturday’s game. Swinney labeled him as a game-time decision, but he is not amongst the team’s unavailable players.

It also looks like Clemson will get receivers Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams back this week.

