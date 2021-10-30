Howard thinks Clemson is vulnerable against Florida State

ESPN analysts continue to say negative things about the Tigers. On Saturday morning’s SportsCenter Desmond Howard selected Clemson as his team that is vulnerable this week.

“The vulnerable team I don’t know if you’ve seen the Tigers lately but listen Clemson, man ole man. D.J. Uiagalelei and that offense they just haven’t been on point. They don’t have any rhythm and they are playing Florida State and Clemson is like a nine and a half point favorite. I don’t know it keeps moving up and down. Against Florida State, a Florida State team that has won nine straight so Mike Norvell has these guys very confident,” said Howard.

Florida State has actually won three straight, not nine straight like Howard said.

