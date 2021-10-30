Just in with Julia: Dabo takes responsibility, Bockhorst gets emotional

Just in with Julia: Dabo takes responsibility, Bockhorst gets emotional

Football

Just in with Julia: Dabo takes responsibility, Bockhorst gets emotional

By October 30, 2021 8:31 am

By |

Each week Julia Haskins bring you the latest on the Tigers with Just in with Julia.

In this week’s edition Julia discusses coach Swinney taking responsibility for where the Tigers are and an emotional press conference from Matt Bockhorst.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home