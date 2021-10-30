Would Panthers be willing to part with McCaffrey in potential Watson trade?

Despite what’s been said, it appears that the Panthers are still in the mix for Deshaun Watson after all.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Panthers are still eyeing the former Clemson quarterback ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

“League sources said the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson; the Texans are very high on several of the Panthers’ young defensive standouts (still on their rookie contracts and younger and cheaper than McCaffrey), and the sides have yet to reach a compromise,” La Canfora writes.

This comes on the heels of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that Carolina is not expected to trade for, or for that matter, pursue Watson. Rapoport reported that Watson has only indicated that he’d waive his no-trade clause if traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

As Sam Darnold continues to struggle, the Panthers may take one last run at Watson. Of course, the NFL has been coy about Watson’s legal situation, as the league does not currently have enough information to put him on administrative leave.

With that being said, it appears that the ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct are complicating any potential trades, whether it be to the Panthers or the Dolphins.

