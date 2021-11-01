Elliott says Uiagalelei's interception vs. Florida State was 'more on coaching than D.J.'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked about his starting quarterback’s comments about his lone interception, following the Tigers 30-20 win over Florida State this past Saturday.

On D.J. Uigalelei’s interception, he indicated that he had one read on the play in question — get the ball to Joseph Ngata. Except there was one problem with that, Ngata was in double coverage.

“That one right there, that was kind of a called play,” Uiagalelei said postgame. “That was the guy I was supposed to throw to. I just tried to give him a chance. It’s a called play where that was the guy I only had the option to throw to and that was the play call. I gotta put it in a better spot, give him a better chance. He did a great job, but I just gotta give him a better ball, though.”

There seemed to be a level of confusion postgame surrounding Uiagalelei’s comments on the interception, so Elliott had a chance to clarify them during Monday’s media availability.

“We have some plays designed where we say, ‘We’re going to this guy no matter what,’” Elliott explained. “Ngata has to do a good job of trying to make sure he becomes a defender and not get it picked off. But, there’s certain situations where we give [Uiagalelei] some reads and there are certain situations where we’re gonna throw it up to this guy and let him make a play.”

The play was designed to go to Ngata, even though Florida State had safety help over the top.

Elliott went into detail about what Clemson saw pre-snap and why they targeted Ngata specifically.

“They had safety help, but you had man-coverage and you got one of the best players in man-coverage and you were hoping that they were going to rotate a little bit and try to get him isolated to the field,” he said. “Yeah, that’s more on coaching than it is on D.J.”

