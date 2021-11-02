Clemson in top-5 for priority offensive lineman

An offensive lineman in the class of 2023, who holds an offer from Clemson, dropped his final five schools on Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Va.) three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller is down to Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

These are the schools that Miller will be focusing on. He made the announcement today in memory and celebration of his late father’s birthday.

Clemson got Miller back on campus in early October for a game day visit at Memorial Stadium. He was in attendance for Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Clemson laid out the red carpet for Miller on his first game day experience in Death Valley. He talked with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, offensive analyst Thomas Austin, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and, of course, Dabo Swinney.

“It was pretty good. It was a great time,” Miller said. “Being there (Saturday) put it in my face like ‘Yeah, I got this offer, I got it from my dream school.’ It really put it in my face because at first, it was kind of hard to see because you don’t really expect your dream school to offer, especially not at this time.”

The Tigers extended an offer to Miller back in September.

His second unofficial visit to campus helped put things in perspective, he told The Clemson Insider.

“It definitely did,” Miller said. “Clemson, they were already one of those top schools in my recruitment. So actually being able to go there, I already had a good feel for them, but being able to go there, experience the gameday, experience the players, coaches, and the fans, just put it in a whole different perspective than how I was looking at it beforehand.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!