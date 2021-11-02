Swinney: 'I wouldn't pay attention to what the commentators say'

On his radio show, Monday night Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a caller ask about something the commentators were discussing during the Florida State game. Swinney made it clear he wouldn’t be taking any advice from the commentators.

Caller: “One of the commentators said during the game last Saturday that it seems like everything we try to do offensively is hard, difficult. I think he was kind of contrasting it with other teams. I know that part of the strategies of your opponents is to try to find patterns or try to steal your calls and things like that. It just seems to me like these teams are one step ahead of us?”

“We have certainly have not had a great year, but I wouldn’t pay attention to what the commentators say. That is for dang sure,” responded Swinney.

The Clemson head coach went on to detail why things have not gone as expected this season.

“There wasn’t nothing hard about that touchdown that Shipley dropped. I mean he is wide open. That is a 63-yard touchdown. We just have to make the play. We have made things hard through injuries, through youth, through lack of continuity. When you have such a lack of continuity it is hard to have the type of rhythm and confidence. So it has affected their confidence. We haven’t been as precise in the things that we do. Man, we did a great job the other day. Those guys moved the ball the entire game. We really did. We are so much better than we were at the beginning. That is for sure. We could not run the ball in September. Now we are running the ball incredibly well. We made a lot of plays in the passing game the other night that we have not been making. We are just a work in progress is the biggest thing I can tell you,” Swinney said.

Dabo made it clear he and his staff have things under control.

“It ain’t got nothing to do with something some commentator is talking about. We know where we are and where we are going. We just keep working at it,” he said.